Tanker Goes Bye-Bye After Being Rear-Ended by a Luxury Superyacht in the Bahamas

American millionaire JR Ridinger, the founder of Market America, is probably not happy right now. His $51 million superyacht was involved in a serious accident in the Bahamas. Fortunately, nobody got hurt, but the Utopia IV was left with a nasty dent that’s going to cost serious money to fix. Nobody likes it when their car gets involved in an accident, but it’s even worse when we’re talking about a multimilli... (continue reading...)