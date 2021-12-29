YK Osiris Reveals Someone Broke Into His Cadillac Escalade ESV, Stole $5K Worth of Clothes

This year will be over in a few days, but YK Osiris is not having the best of times. After he'd lost a very expensive earring recently, car thieves broke into his Cadillac Escalade ESV and stole $5,000 worth of clothes, damaging some of its windows. YK Osiris, on his real name Osiris Jahkail Williams, has been given quite a headache lately. His 2021 isn’t going the way he expected it. The singer hopped on his Instagram Sto... (continue reading...)