Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Will Have Equal Status in 2022

Next year’s Formula 1 season could be at least just as spectacular as the one that just ended, with Max Verstappen having dethroned Lewis Hamilton as top dog in a sport that Mercedes have dominated for over half a decade. In 2022, the grid could be reshuffled and teams such as Ferrari might find themselves fighting for titles yet again, especially after finishing the 2021 season strong, with Carlos Sainz grabbing a podium in the... (continue reading...)