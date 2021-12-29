Valtteri Bottas Says 2022 Formula 1 Cars “Not Crazy Different” in the Simulator

With 2022 just around the corner, Formula 1 teams across the grid are hard at work on their next-gen race cars, which will feature ground effect-based aerodynamics. Such a setup is supposed to make for better racing by allowing drivers to follow each other more closely. As you can imagine, many drivers have already driven those cars in the simulator and several of them described them as being more difficult to drive compared to 2021 cars,... (continue reading...)