Polestar Boss Drops More Information on the Porsche Fighting Polestar 4

Polestar is a company on the verge of big success potentially. It's just finished production of the very unique Polestar 1 and it's managing to sell a decent number of Polestar 2 sedans. Now it's looking to the future at the model that it thinks will be its bestseller, the Polestar 4. At its heart, the Polestar 4 is slated to be an all-electric crossover. Powered by motors built within the family of Geely brands, it expect... (continue reading...)