NFL’s Robby Anderson Surprises New Fiancé with Mercedes-AMG G 63, Her Ultimate Dream Car

NFL star Robby Anderson proposed to his girlfriend, Sade, a few days ago. And later, he surprised her with her favorite car, a custom Mercedes-AMG G 63, which was also her “ultimate dream car.” Robby Anderson, who plays for the Carolina Panthers in the National Football League, is an MVP in real life. After recently proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Sade Vanessa, in a very romantic setting, the player continues to... (continue reading...)