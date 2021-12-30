Ford's next-generation Mustang may start production in March 2023, report claims. The next-gen Mustang was expected to be an MY2023 vehicle, which was supposed to debut in 2022. Instead, a report that cites a global automotive forecasting database provider, AutoForecast Solutions, claims that it has been delayed. The next-gen Mustang, (continue reading...)Full Article
Next-Gen Mustang Set for 2023 Debut, AWD and Hybrid Versions Still Rumored
