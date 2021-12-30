Spun off into a standalone marque in November 2015, Genesis recently took the veils off the GV60. Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the luxury-oriented crossover may be joined by a larger sibling sometime in 2023 for the 2024 model year at the very latest. The South Korean automaker ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Genesis GV90 Rendered, May Be Twinned With Upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Road test yearbook: July to September
Britain's best affordable drivers' car crowned, Goodwood Festival of Speed returns, Porsche EV sports car news and..
Autocar