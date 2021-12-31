The Royal Ocean Racing Club Opens Reservations for Its New Model, the Class 30

Good news for those who want to perfect their sailing skills on a premium boat for beginners – the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) in the UK has officially opened reservations for its new models, the Class 30 Club, and the advanced Class 30 One Design. Few things are as elegant as professional yacht racing, and RORC is the perfect expression of that. With a history going back to 1925, the original club was granted royal approval... (continue reading...)