Tesla Recalls Hit China and Add 199,741 to the List of Affected EVs

Tesla warned NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) of two massive recalls in the U.S. on December 21. There are 119,009 Model S units affected by a frunk problem and 356,309 Model 3s with a coaxial cable stress case that can kill rearview camera images. Predictably, the recall has reached China and included 199,741 to the list. That brings the total number to 675,059, but it is sure to rise even more. The Model S is only ... (continue reading...)