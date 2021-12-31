Red Bull Knows Rivals Could Have Upper Hand in 2022, Especially Ferrari

Red Bull Knows Rivals Could Have Upper Hand in 2022, Especially Ferrari

autoevolution

Published

Even though Red Bull are hopeful that their 2021 title push didn’t compromise development on the 2022 car, they’re also wary about rival teams that focused a lot more on 2022 development over the course of this season – Ferrari in particular. Both Red Bull as well as Mercedes had to keep working on the 2021 car until the very last race, seen as how a championship was on the line. (continue reading...)

Full Article