Even though Red Bull are hopeful that their 2021 title push didn’t compromise development on the 2022 car, they’re also wary about rival teams that focused a lot more on 2022 development over the course of this season – Ferrari in particular. Both Red Bull as well as Mercedes had to keep working on the 2021 car until the very last race, seen as how a championship was on the line. (continue reading...)Full Article
Red Bull Knows Rivals Could Have Upper Hand in 2022, Especially Ferrari
autoevolution0 shares 1 views