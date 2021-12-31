2022 Mazda Carol Kei Car Revealed With Suzuki Alto Underpinnings

Introduced in 1962, the JDM-only Carol was discontinued in 1970 in favor of the Chantez. Revived in 1989 in the guise of a rebadged Suzuki Alto, the Carol kei car has been redesigned for 2022 on the ninth-gen Alto. Assembled by Suzuki at the Kosai plant in the Shizuoka prefecture, the urban dweller is best described as tiny. The specifications sheet for the brand-new Carol lists a length of 3,395 millimeters (133.6 inches) and a wheelbase... (continue reading...)