This Brand Wrote Automotive History, And Is Now Ready for a Big Comeback

Born more than a century ago, Hispano-Suiza was one of the most luxurious brands of its times and created more than just cars, it created works of art. Also, it made aircraft engines, trucks, and weapons. But now it tries to make an electrifying comeback with the Carmen luxury supercar. The Hispano-Suiza brand had a troubled start in 1900 when a Spanish company named La Cuadra designed and built the first two internal combustion engines b... (continue reading...)