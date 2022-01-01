Paul Allen’s Iconic Mammoth Explorer Is the Most Expensive Yacht Sold in 2021

If you think selling your car is hard, try selling a $266 million megayacht with eight decks and jaw-dropping exploring capabilities. After two years on the market, Octopus, one of the most legendary yachts of all time, was finally sold and will become available for charter for the first time. Unlike other industries, yachting doesn’t seem to have been affected at all by the ongoing health crisis and various shortages. On the co... (continue reading...)