Say Goodbye to These U.S. Car Models That Won't Be With Us in 2022

Nothing lasts forever, they say, and this is true even for car models. The times are a-changing, and this could be both a good or a bad thing, depending on your stance. In the automotive world, this means lineups are being aligned to the new realities, with some models sent to history’s scrapyard to make way for the future. The problems that challenged the automotive industry in 2020 continued in 2021 and might even be with us i... (continue reading...)