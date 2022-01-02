2022 Ford Maverick 2.0T Hypermiling Challenge Reveals Impressive MPG Numbers

For the 2022 model year, the Ford Motor Company offers two engine choices for the crossover-based Maverick. Underpinned by the C2 vehicle architecture of the Bronco Sport and Escape, the unibody pickup is available with a standard 2.5 hybrid as well as an optional 2.0 turbo. Offered exclusively with an eCVT, front-wheel drive, and twist-beam rear suspension, the fuel-efficient hybrid can be driven (continue reading...)