Top 5 Racing Games to Look Forward to in 2022

As we step into the new year, it’s important to be thankful for what 2021 brought to us in terms of new games, and hope that 2022 will be even more fruitful. And from what we know so far, 2022 shapes up to be a great year for the gaming industry, and we’re not talking just about racing games. More importantly, the first few months of 2022 will bring some of the most anticipated games in the last couple of years includi... (continue reading...)