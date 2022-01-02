When it comes to electric cars, people still consider them unpractical toys, with their limited range and capabilities. Nevertheless, new electric cars on the market are just as good as gasoline ones, if not better, and even make for incredible partners on long road trips. It’s just that the drivers need to plan things differently to make everything silky smooth. Here is what you should do to have a worry-free cross-country trip in an electric vehicle.<... (continue reading...)Full Article
How To Make the Most Out of Your Electric Car on a Cross-Country Road Trip
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Dacia Sandero Stepway 2022 long-term review
Autocar
Has a good car for the money become a good car without caveats? Let’s find out
*Why we’re running it: *To live with..