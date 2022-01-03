Meet Tiffany, the Tiny House That Lives in Tropical Paradise on Its Own Tiny Island

Downsizing is a huge commitment and one heck of a drastic change, but if you’re willing to make it, this story might just serve as inspiration. At the center of it is Tiffany, a gorgeous, 1920s-Craftsman-style tiny home that is the very definition of “homey.” Tiffany is a 2016 construction. It was built by Adam Lehman as the first-ever tiny of his brand new tiny company, A New Beginning Tiny Homes, based in ... (continue reading...)