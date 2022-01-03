On Board the $66 Million Quantum of Solace, the Most Luxurious James Bond-Inspired Yacht

A regular James Bond fan will go out to see the movies and, maybe, if he or she can afford it, buy related merchandise. But John Staluppi is no regular James Bond fan, and his Quantum of Solace superyacht is proof of that. Some millionaire James Bond fans track down and buy rare Aston Martins, either those used in the film franchise or good replicas. For John Staluppi, car and business magnate, and an experienced yacht builder himself, &l... (continue reading...)