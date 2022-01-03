The popular Corolla tops the charts as the best-selling car in the world, and Toyota recently cemented its status with a 50 million sales milestone. To properly celebrate the event, the Japanese carmaker launched three special edition models of the car, as well as a manga series detailing the model’s incredible history. The Corolla nameplate has been with us for generations, proving an incredible success for the Japanese carmake... (continue reading...)Full Article
Toyota Celebrates Corolla's 50 Million Milestone With Manga Series, Special Models
