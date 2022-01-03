NBA Star Chris Paul Owns This Custom 1977 Chevy Monte Carlo With Swivel Bucket Seats

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo is a popular choice among restomod fans and if you’re a professional athlete or an entertainer with deep enough pockets, you could certainly restore one to its former glory and beyond, which is where the mods come in. The Monte Carlo was first introduced back in 1969 for the 1970 model year, as a two-door hardtop. It was quickly redesigned in 1972 when the second generation was introduced, which feature... (continue reading...)