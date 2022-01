Back in 1966, Ford ended up producing over 600,000 Mustangs, out of which nearly 500,000 units rolled off the assembly lines dressed as a hardtop. The fastback was the hardest to find for this model year, as this body style was used on close to 36,000 cars, while a convertible top made its way to more than 72,000 Mustangs. When it comes to the loc... (continue reading...)