Boxer Amir Khan Under Investigation for Live Streaming While Driving Custom Range Rover

Boxer Amir Khan had a live stream on Instagram for about eight minutes where he chatted with his fans. The only downside? He was also behind the wheel of his Range Rover when doing that, which sent him straight under investigation by the police. Texting and driving has become one of the main problems of drivers losing attention while on the road. And in a lot of places around the world, texting or making a phone call when driving is ille... (continue reading...)