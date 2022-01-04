Higher than expected demand for its 2022 F-150 Lightning has led to Ford announcing on Tuesday that it will increase the production target of the electric pickup truck to 150,000 units per year, or almost double the previous target. It's the second time Ford has decided to increase the production target, with the automaker originally predicting...Full Article
Ford to double F-150 Lightning production to 150,000 electric trucks per year
Ford Increases F-150 Lightning Production Again to 150,000 Units Per Year
In August 2021, Ford said it would double its production capacity for the F-150 Lightning from 40,000 units per year to 80,000..