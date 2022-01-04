Timberline Solar Makes Your Roof Generate Electricity Using the Power of the Sun

Timberline Solar Makes Your Roof Generate Electricity Using the Power of the Sun

autoevolution

Published

In our quest of finding cleaner sources of energy, the sun plays an important role, with solar panels continuing to grow in popularity all over the world. U.S.-based company GAF Energy wants to help us harness the power of the sun in the most convenient way by developing a roof-integrated solar product. Pondering on the simple question: Why add solar panels to your roof when you can make a solar roof that can generate energy, GAF Energy c... (continue reading...)

Full Article