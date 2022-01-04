If you have not read about the Uyghur so far, they are a Muslim minority from Xinjiang (in China) that has been under strict surveillance since 2014. The Chinese government has created “vocational education and training centers” accused of severe human rights violations. Well, Tesla has opened a showroom in Xinjiang, with all the associated implications. For the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), that can be seen as an act... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Opened a Showroom in Xinjiang, Linked to the Uyghur Human Rights Issue
