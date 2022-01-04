Honda and Acura's Navigation Systems Show 20-Year Old Dates, No Solution Avaialble Yet

Some of the Honda and Acura owners face an unusual problem with their navigation systems, which are showing an incorrect time and date, and no solution to correct that. We all waited for New Year's Eve and looked happy at how the date changed from 2021 to 2022. But not some of the Honda and Acura owners, who witnessed a time-lapse and slipped from 2021 to 2002. Moreover, they cannot manually adjust their cars' dates, and it mean... (continue reading...)