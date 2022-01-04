General Motors might lose its U.S. sales crown after 2021, analysts estimate. That would be the first time since 1931 that GM is not the leadersof vehicle sales in its domestic market. 71 years ago, GM beat Ford to the top spot of sales in the U.S. back then and has not lost the crown since. This time, Toyota is the company that may beat GM at its own game.... (continue reading...)Full Article
Toyota Took GM's U.S. Sales Crown in 2021, Analysts Say, but Does It Matter?
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Autocar's motoring plans and predictions for 2022
What's in store for motorists, and how can we make the most of it? Our writers rack their brains for the answers...
It's..
Autocar