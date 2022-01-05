Sony’s flirting with the automotive world is nothing new, as the electronics giant already produces a lot of car components. Two years ago, the Japanese company revealed the Vision-S concept but denied any plans to become a carmaker. This year the story is different, and the Vision-S 02 concept could be the real deal, helping Sony wage an all-out war against Tesla and the likes. Sony is finally serious about building electric ca... (continue reading...)Full Article
Sony Joins EV Revolution, Vision-S 02 SUV Unveiled at CES Under Sony Mobility Umbrella
