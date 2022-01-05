New Chrysler Airflow concept previews brand's all-EV future

US firm will go all-electric by 2028; new concept also gives hints of Europe-bound Stellantis EVs



Chrysler's future-looking Airflow concept has become reality at the CES show in Las Vegas, having been previewed in a series of sketches two years ago.



The US manufacturer, which has become part of the 14-brand Stellantis portfolio since first announcing the Airflow, showed the physical concept as it announced plans to go all-electric by 2028.



The first fully electric Chrysler model will arrive by 2025, and while the brand has not confirmed whether or not it will be based on the Airflow, the concept does hint at the design cues and technological advances Chrysler plans to bring to market with its first EVs.



It is defined, Chrysler said, by its "leading-edge drive-system technology, fully connected customer experiences and advanced mobility features" - features first alluded to in 2020 when the firm previewed its radical, tech-laden interior.



The final concept is less outlandish – and seemingly more production-viable – than the original drawings suggested, though it still places a heavy emphasis on connectivity and enhanced digital interaction.



This technology is likely to be rolled out to Chrysler's European sibling brands – Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall, DS, Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo – as they each usher in bespoke EVs using new shared modular architecture.



The Airflow concept is the first physical hint at the performance and connecvitity capabilities of Stellantis's new STLA EV platform, which will be introduced in a range of sizes across the group's portfolio in the coming years



Stellantis's STLA Brain and STLA SmartCockpit technology has been deployed in the Airflow to offer each passenger "a personalised experience that seamlessly connects them with their digital lives, as well as the other passengers".



A series of screens in the front and rear can be configured individually to suit each occupant, while interfaces can be shared to other screens with simple swiping gestures. Each seat is also equipped with a camera to enable occupants to participate in video conferences.



The concept is also capable of Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities, using so-called 'STLA AutoDrive' technology, but it is unclear how soon this functionality could reach production.



Power is served up by a 201bhp motor on each axle, but Chrysler said the platform can accommodate larger motors, "offering the potential for future high-performance applications". Battery capacity is unconfirmed, but the Airflow is claimed to be capable of between 350-400 miles per charge.



Taking the form of a sleek, low-slung crossover – comparable in silhouette to the Ford Mustang Mach-E – the Airflow has been designed with a focus on aerodynamics to optimise EV range, while its long wheelbase and wide track are said to "enable a dramatic stance and deliver excellent handling and performance dynamics".



The lounge-style cabin layout is in keeping with the Airflow's autonomous and connectivity potential. The wide-format central infotainment screen is flanked by a digital gauge cluster and an independent display for the front-seat passenger, while a pair of independent seats in the rear take the place of a conventional bench.



Vegetable-tanned leather seat upholstery and carpets made from recycled materials embody Chrysler's sustainability ambitions, while touches like the panoramic roof, ambient lighting and "craftsman-like attention to detail in accent points" hint at the brand's premium aspirations as it shifts to an all-EV line-up.