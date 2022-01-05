Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE) completed the first road test of its Gemini technology. For the test, a 2021 Tesla Model S was retrofitted with a proof-of-concept battery capable of holding almost twice the capacity of Tesla's original battery. As a result, the EV was able to achieve a 752-mile (1,210 km) range on a single charge. Although EVs have grown in popularity tremendously over the last years, they still have lo... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Model S Runs 752 Miles on a Single Charge Powered by Startup's New Battery
