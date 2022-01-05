Lewis Hamilton has reportedly sold his Pagani Zonda

Someone has reportedly picked up the Pagani Zonda originally owned by Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton. Quattroruote reported in December that Hamilton sold the Zonda for 10 million euros (approximately $11.3 million), pocketing himself a handsome profit in the process. According to the Italian publication, the car, which was ordered new by Hamilton...

