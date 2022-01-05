Chrysler To Go All-Electric by 2028, Airflow Concept Will Be First of Three EVs

Chrysler, a once-dominant American automaker owned by Stellantis, will only sell electric vehicles from 2028. The automaker made this bold announcement at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. Chrysler is looking to reinvent itself as an all-electric auto brand in 6-years, beginning with a new crossover concept, the Chrysler Airflow. Stellantis is a multi-national conglomeration formed in 2021, when (continue reading...)