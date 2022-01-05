We’re still hours away from BMW’s presentation at CES but we already have the first videos of the promised color-changing paint that the German carmaker promised earlier. It looks like this is indeed able to change the car’s color at the touch of a button, but we don’t quite comprehend this technology’s utility, beyond playing pranks on police officers. (continue reading...)Full Article
BMW's Color-Changing Paint Demonstrated at CES Alongside the New BMW IX M60
BMW unveils color-changing paint based on e-reader tech
BMW unveiled color-changing paint technology at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), demonstrating it on an iX electric SUV...