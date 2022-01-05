BMW's Color-Changing Paint Demonstrated at CES Alongside the New BMW IX M60

BMW's Color-Changing Paint Demonstrated at CES Alongside the New BMW IX M60

We’re still hours away from BMW’s presentation at CES but we already have the first videos of the promised color-changing paint that the German carmaker promised earlier. It looks like this is indeed able to change the car’s color at the touch of a button, but we don’t quite comprehend this technology’s utility, beyond playing pranks on police officers. (continue reading...)

