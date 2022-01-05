2024 Chevy Silverado EV coming with 664 hp, 400 miles of range

MotorAuthority

Chevrolet kicked off its electric pickup truck future on Wednesday by revealing the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado EV in its base and most advanced models. Based on the Ultium component set pioneered by the GMC Hummer EV and using the same motors and batteries, the Silverado EV will debut in spring 2023 as a 2024 model in WT trim for fleets and...

