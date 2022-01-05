2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Previewed With $30,000 Price Tag, Will Join Blazer EV

Have a wild guess which is the best-selling utility vehicle produced by General Motors these days. If the issue-ridden Equinox came to mind, congratulations! The compact SUV moved 165,323 units last year in the United States of America, surpassing the larger Traverse and Tahoe. Presented today at CES 2022 by General Motors chief executive officer Mary Barra, the Chevrolet Equinox EV will hit showrooms nationwide in 2023 for the 2024 model... (continue reading...)