BMW Unveils Chameleon-Like Color-Changing IX Flow SUV at CES That Uses E-Reader Technology

Let's face it. The shade of a car is a thing of personal taste. Well, BMW just changed the entire game with the color-changing iX Flow SUV at the 2022 CES, which we first saw yesterday. The Flow comes wrapped in something called E Ink - a material used on the Kindle display, allowing the car to change colors instantly as long as it is a shade of gray. The German automaker unveiled two products at this year's CES, the (continue reading...)