Being a relatively small company means that all issues you have in one of your only two factories will affect most of your products. It gets worse if they relate to design. That’s what we have seen with the Model 3 and Model S recalls from Tesla. After involving 675,059 cars in the U.S. and China, Tesla warned European authorities about it on January 4. The number of affected vehicles in Europe is yet to be revealed. Thanks to o... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Told European Authorities About Model 3 and Model S Recalls on January 4
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
