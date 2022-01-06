Volkswagen has once again teased the production version of the ID.Buzz concept first shown in 2017. Now the electric VW Bus has a date with destiny. On Monday, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess announced on Twitter that Volkswagen will unveil the electric van on March 9, 2022. The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr — Herbert...Full Article
2024 VW ID.Buzz teased: Electric Bus debuts March 9
