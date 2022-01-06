Rivian Stock in Free-Fall After Amazon Signs Deal With Stellantis

Rivian stock trade at the lowest level ever after Amazon, one of the biggest backers and customers, signed a deal to buy electric delivery vehicles from rival Stellantis. The first deliveries should start next year, posing a threat to Rivian's position that largely depends on the huge Amazon order to survive. The terms of the deal Amazon signed with Stellantis were not revealed, but according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, the ord... (continue reading...)