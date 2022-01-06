Rivian stock trade at the lowest level ever after Amazon, one of the biggest backers and customers, signed a deal to buy electric delivery vehicles from rival Stellantis. The first deliveries should start next year, posing a threat to Rivian's position that largely depends on the huge Amazon order to survive. The terms of the deal Amazon signed with Stellantis were not revealed, but according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, the ord... (continue reading...)Full Article
Rivian Stock in Free-Fall After Amazon Signs Deal With Stellantis
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Autocar's motoring plans and predictions for 2022
What's in store for motorists, and how can we make the most of it? Our writers rack their brains for the answers...
It's..
Autocar