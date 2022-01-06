Volkswagen CEO Announces Official Reveal Date for ID. BUZZ

Herbert Diess refers to the VW Bus as “the legend.” And he considers the ID. BUZZ as its rightful successor. This is what his latest tweet, in English, suggested with a single and revealing sentence, accompanied by the video of the most recent electric van sketch: the legend returns on 03/09/22 (March 9, 22). Tweeting in English and using the American way to write a date reinforces our bet about where the presentation ... (continue reading...)