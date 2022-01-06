Herbert Diess refers to the VW Bus as “the legend.” And he considers the ID. BUZZ as its rightful successor. This is what his latest tweet, in English, suggested with a single and revealing sentence, accompanied by the video of the most recent electric van sketch: the legend returns on 03/09/22 (March 9, 22). Tweeting in English and using the American way to write a date reinforces our bet about where the presentation ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Volkswagen CEO Announces Official Reveal Date for ID. BUZZ
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Volkswagen sets date for reveal of 'groovy' Microbus remade as autonomous EV
Washington DC (UPI) Jan 10, 2022
Volkswagen has set a date to reveal its "groovy" microbus remade as an autonomous..
Energy Daily
Volkswagen to premiere retro ID Buzz EV on 9 March
Reveal date of long-anticipated model was accompanied by an animated sketch featuring a concept drawing
Volkswagen will..
Autocar