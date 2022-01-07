On December 28, 2021, we were able to tell our reader how Tesla was selling its 2021 Model 3 Long Range units with a 2017 battery pack, thanks to Patrick Murphy. This Tesla customer shared with us his experience, and it was a problematic one. Credit where it is due: Tesla Burbank contacted him and proposed to repurchase that car. It was only fair. As Murphy told us, Tesla did not inform him that the EV had a 2017 battery pack when he acce... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Burbank Buys Back 2021 Tesla Model 3 With 2017 Battery Pack
