Toyota will use the upcoming 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon to present the GR GT3 concept, a teaser for which was released by the automaker on Friday. The GR GT3 appears to feature a long hood, plus a sleek body devoid of the overstyled rear fender seen on the Supra. It's hard to judge but it also appears that the GR GT3 features a wraparound taillight...Full Article
Toyota GR GT3 concept ready to rock 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon
