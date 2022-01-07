Toyota GR GT3 concept ready to rock 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

Toyota GR GT3 concept ready to rock 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon

MotorAuthority

Published

Toyota will use the upcoming 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon to present the GR GT3 concept, a teaser for which was released by the automaker on Friday. The GR GT3 appears to feature a long hood, plus a sleek body devoid of the overstyled rear fender seen on the Supra. It's hard to judge but it also appears that the GR GT3 features a wraparound taillight...

Full Article