Truck Dangles off Cliff 330 Ft After GPS Takes It up Mountain Road

The new year didn’t start well for this truck driver from Northern China. As he was minding his own business, his GPS took him up on a narrow mountain road which ended with the transport vehicle dangling off 300 ft over a cliff. A truck driver the local media refers to as Mr. Wu was working, as usual, driving to his destination while using the GPS, like we normally do. But the indications led him to a narrow mountain road in C... (continue reading...)