Mazda has filed several new patents in Europe, and they appear to be regarding a new rotary-engined vehicle. The unnamed model has a hybrid configuration, along with a transaxle gearbox. This is just the tip of the iceberg, though, but that does not guarantee it will be built. As you may be aware, Mazda has stopped making vehicles with rotary engines for about a deca... (continue reading...)Full Article
Mazda Patents Reveal RWD Car With Rotary Engine and Hybrid Tech
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar