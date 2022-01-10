The World Rally Championship enters the hybrid era when 2022 season gets underway next week, and Hyundai is the first to reveal its contender developed for the premier Rally1 class. Hyundai's contender is based on the latest generation of its i20 subcompact hatch. Toyota is readying its own contender based on the GR Yaris subcompact hatch, while...Full Article
Hyundai first to reveal contender for WRC's hybrid era
