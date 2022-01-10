Autonomous vehicles have crossed yet another milestone in their development. This previous weekend marked the first head-to-head autonomous racecar competition. While it may seem pointless if no humans are involved for the skill part, it is far from pointless. Five teams from the same number of countries, but representing seven universities, competed for the $150,000 grand prize, while second place went back to campus with $50,000. All t... (continue reading...)Full Article
The World Had Its First Head-to-Head Autonomous Car Race To Conclude the 2022 CES
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Stock take: the tech revealed at CES 2022, from BMW, Sony and more
Autocar
As Renault, Stellantis and Volvo announce tie-ups with tech firms like Amazon, here's what it means for the industry
Car..
Advertisement
More coverage
Flying Cars Are A Real Concept At The Consumer Electronics Show
Newsy
Watch VideoThe biggest "toys" were on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
It even featured a flying..