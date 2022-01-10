Have a wild guess which automaker is responsible for the most powerful engine that ever graced Formula 1. If you said BMW, you’re perfectly right because the M12/13 is reportedly capable of well over 1,400 horsepower. Back in the real world, the Munich-based automaker... (continue reading...)Full Article
Toyota GR Yaris Drag Races BMW M4 Competition, Both Are Tremendously Impressive
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar
Autocar's motoring plans and predictions for 2022
What's in store for motorists, and how can we make the most of it? Our writers rack their brains for the answers...
It's..
Autocar