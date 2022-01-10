Toyota GR Yaris Drag Races BMW M4 Competition, Both Are Tremendously Impressive

Toyota GR Yaris Drag Races BMW M4 Competition, Both Are Tremendously Impressive

autoevolution

Published

Have a wild guess which automaker is responsible for the most powerful engine that ever graced Formula 1. If you said BMW, you’re perfectly right because the M12/13 is reportedly capable of well over 1,400 horsepower. Back in the real world, the Munich-based automaker... (continue reading...)

Full Article