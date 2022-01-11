Why not get it if you can afford it, right? If your net worth is estimated at over $10 billion, as is the case of the Dallas Cowboys owner and president Jerry Jones, why not treat yourself to the perfect family yacht? But Jerry Jones’ superyacht is different from all the other billionaires’ superyachts in that it’s one of the first to place such a high emphasis on reducing its impact on the environment and i... (continue reading...)Full Article
Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Bravo Eugenia Superyacht Is a Gorgeous Green Machine
autoevolution0 shares 2 views